YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Chick-fil-A in Yulee was burglarized early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office is working to identify the suspect and says he drove what appeared to be an older multicolored maroon Dodge Ram truck.

The burglary happened at around 4:40 a.m.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect or the vehicle, call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office