JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was hospitalized after shots were fired into his home with two children inside in the New Town area Tuesday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of W. State Street around 7:10 p.m.

JSO said multiple shots were fired into the family's home from outside the residence. A man was reportedly shot in the shoulder.

Of the four people inside the home during the shooting, two of them were children, JSO said.

Police did not name any suspects and are unsure of a potential motive. JSO said it's conducting interviews with witnesses seen running from the scene after the shooting.

This was one of four shootings reported in Jacksonville Tuesday evening.

If you have any infomration that could assist police in their investigation, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).