Bullet goes through Jacksonville man's hand, striking him in stomach

Police say he was shot behind the Star Food store on Pearl Street. He is in surgery but will recover.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot behind the Starfood store at 1520 Pearl Street Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the store at 11 a.m. They were able to speak with witnesses, who said the shooting was unprovoked and they did not see an argument, JSO said.

The victim was 50 years old. JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes says he was hit with one bullet that hit him in the hand, going completely through his hand and striking him into the abdomen.