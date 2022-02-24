Brunswick student arrested for terroristic threats after bringing rifle to movie theater

Police say the weapon was found to have been lawfully purchased and was being carried legally. However, they later discovered threats made on social media.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old student was arrested in Brunswick this week after allegedly bringing a rifle to a movie theater in addition to making threats online.

On Feb. 21, around 5 p.m., Glynn County Police Patrol officers responded to the Glynn Place Cinemas in regard to a report of a person with a gun.

Officers say a man was carrying a recently purchased rifle in a rifle case. When asked to leave, he hid the weapon and then returned to the movies, deputies say.

It was at that point that police officers were called.

GCPD says the weapon, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle, was found to have been lawfully purchased and the carrying of the weapon was within the requirements of OCGA 16-11-126.

Jose Rafael Gonzalez, 18, was trespassed from the movie theater and released without charges, police say.

Over the next 36 hours, additional information was obtained and police discovered that the man posted specific threats on social media platforms specifically directed at mall and movie theater staff.

Police say as a result of those threats, and knowledge that Gonzalez was an 18-year-old student at Brunswick High School, Glynn County School Police were advised of the investigation.

Police say the Gonzalez was immediately detained by Glynn County School Police upon his arrival to school. He was placed under arrest for terroristic threats.

There are no indications the suspect intended to harm school personnel or commit any acts on school property, police say.