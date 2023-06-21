x
Brunswick police identify victim in fatal shooting

Robert Slay, 35, was found dead in the 1100 block of I Street early Wednesday morning.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was found dead in the 1100 block of I Street at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police now say that man was Robert Slay, 35. He was a Brunswick resident.

No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Detective Carla Futch was in charge of the investigation. Those with information should contact her at 912-279-2641.

You can also contact Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.

