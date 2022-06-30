Brunswick man found guilty in 2020 murder after week long trial

District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Ramondria Jalone Johnson Jr, 30, of Brunswick, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick man has been found guilty of a 2020 murder following a jury trial that wrapped up this week.

District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Ramondria Jalone Johnson Jr, 30, of Brunswick, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The charges stem from the October 23, 2020, death of Alfred Hill, 27, also of Brunswick.

Officials say during the evening of October 23, 2020, Hill, along with family and friends, were gathered in front of the MercerAltama Apartments on R Street in Brunswick, at a memorial service for an acquaintance.

Hill was standing next to the passenger side door of his cousin’s SUV when he began to exchange words with the defendant, Ramondria Johnson Jr. After a few minutes, another one of Hill’s cousins heard Johnson say “I’ve got mine” and then pull a handgun and fire it three times.

Hill was struck, and another bullet struck the occupied SUV that they were standing by.

Officials say Hill immediately took off running down the street and collapsed in a yard across from GraceMore Nursing Home. Brunswick Police and emergency services arrived and attempted to provide aid to Hill, who was transported to Southeast Georgia Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

A few hours after the shooting, Johnson turned himself in to the authorities.

He declined to make a statement, and no motive for the shooting was discovered.