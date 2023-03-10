Brunswick man arrested on reckless conduct, cruelty to children charges after 11-month-old shot

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — An 11-month-old was shot in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, according to the Glynn County Police Department. The child's mother said in a 911 call that a 2-year-old child was also involved in the shooting, but a press release from GCPD shows that child was not injured.
Police responded to the 100 block of South Palm Drive at 1:05 p.m. following the mother's call.
When they arrived, they found the 11-month-old had been shot once in the lower abdomen.
The baby was taken to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.
A gun was recovered from the scene. A man named Cedrick Harrington, 31, was arrested in connection to the shooting.
He faces charges of reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.
He is in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center.