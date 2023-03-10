Brunswick man arrested on reckless conduct, cruelty to children charges after 11-month-old shot

A mother called 911 to report that an 11-month-old and a 2-year-old were involved in a shooting at a Brunswick home. The 11-month-old was shot in the lower abdomen.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — An 11-month-old was shot in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, according to the Glynn County Police Department. The child's mother said in a 911 call that a 2-year-old child was also involved in the shooting, but a press release from GCPD shows that child was not injured.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Palm Drive at 1:05 p.m. following the mother's call.

When they arrived, they found the 11-month-old had been shot once in the lower abdomen.

The baby was taken to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

A gun was recovered from the scene. A man named Cedrick Harrington, 31, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

He faces charges of reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.