Brunswick man arrested in Orlando in connection to deadly 2021 shooting

Shannon Riley, 29, of Brunswick died as a result of the shooting.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Orlando in connection to a deadly shooting in Brunswick that happened last year, according to the Brunswick Police Department

On June 24, 2021, Brunswick Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mansfield Street to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Shannon Riley, 29, of Brunswick.

She was rushed to Southeast Georgia Health System, where she died as a result of her injuries, police say.

On Feb. 22, Chequerdo DaShawn Foy, 20, of Brunswick was located in Orlando. He was arrested in connection to the incident by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with party to a crime of murder and armed robbery.

He's currently being held in the custody of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.