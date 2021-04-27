Brunswick High School stabbing victim recovering in Savannah hospital

The student is doing well and expects to return home soon, the Glynn County School district said in a news release Tuesday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The victim in a stabbing on the campus of Brunswick High School Monday is recovering in a Savannah hospital, according to a news release from Glynn County Schools Tuesday.

The student was stabbed in the school's courtyard after a fight with another student, the district said Monday. The victim was airlifted to the hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Monday's original release had stated that the victim was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville to be treated for his injuries, based on information provided by paramedics. But he was actually airlifted to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with a stab wound to the abdomen, the release says.

The student is doing well and expects to return home very soon, according to administrators' conversations with the student's family members. The student accused in the stabbing will be charged with aggravated assault, but other charges may be added pending further investigation, according to the release.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, according to the district. No other information about the incident or the students involved is available at this time, the release says.