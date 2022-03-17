Glynn County day care owner accused of slapping child to the ground

When the officer arrived, a mother said Manjeet Grant hit her daughter in the face and was "irate" because no one told her about it until she went to pick her up.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick day care center owner is facing battery charges after a teacher told police she slapped a child in the face.

Glynn County Police arrested 49-year-old Manjeet Grant Tuesday. An arrest report says police were called to 419 Benedict Rd., The Kids Nest Learning Center, for reports that a child was assaulted.

When the officer arrived, a mother said that Grant hit her daughter in the face and was "irate" because no one told her about it until she went to pick her up, the report says.

The officer went inside the day care and spoke to Grant about what happened, the report says. She told the officer, "I made a mistake," according to the report.

Grant told police she and the child were sitting on the ground and the child kicked her shoes off. Grant said she then hit the child on the foot, the report says.

The officer then interviewed another teacher at the day care, who told police that Grant slapped the child across the face, knocking her to the ground. She said that she helped the child to her feet and checked her for injuries, which the child did not appear to have. Grant again only admitted to hitting the child on the foot.

The teacher said she was shocked about Grant slapping the child, according to the report.

The officer went back outside and talked to the child, who said her teacher hit her. When the officer asked where she was hit, she pointed to her face, the report says.

Grant's husband, who the report says is co-owner of the day care, arrived on the scene and asked if police could wait to arrest his wife so that parents arriving to pick up their children would not see her go out in handcuffs.

Grant was searched, placed in handcuffs and placed in the backseat of the officer's patrol car. A release from the Glynn County Detention Center says Grant posted $1.256 bond.