Brianna Williams, the mother of late 5-year-old Taylor Williams, appeared before a judge - virtually, via a Zoom meeting - on Tuesday morning for her arraignment.

This is a first for the Duval County court system as it adjusts to COVID-19 related changes.

Brianna entered a plea of not guilty to all charges against her, including the two recent ones which include tampering with evidence and aggravated child abuse.

The last charge focuses on the statutory element of "willfully tortures, maliciously punishes, or willfully and unlawfully cages a child.”

She also waived her right to a speedy trial. The case was passed to May 12, 9 a.m. for a pretrial hearing.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing on Nov. 6. and according to recently obtained evidence, when authorities searched Williams' apartment on Palm Breeze Road they noted the smell of decomposition.

Detectives also found what they believe was soiled children’s underwear, soiled carpeting, and cans of soup that appeared to have a small opening to drink from.

RELATED: Videos of Brianna Williams' hospitalization released among other potential evidence in death of 5-year-old Taylor Williams case

An arrest warrant revealed that Brianna Williams, 27, gave "numerous false statements" to the police about her daughter's whereabouts that were later proven to be false.

Brianna Williams' bond is set at $1 million.

Last month, Brianna's defense team also asked the judge for more time to review the potential evidence in the case which now includes thousands of photographs and surveillance video from more than two dozen locations.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: Brianna Williams appears in court; Documents, video released against her in child neglect case

RELATED: Brianna Williams case passed to end of March to give defense time to review potential evidence

RELATED: 'How could a person so sweet, kind ... end up in some trouble like this?' Relative says Brianna Williams is innocent