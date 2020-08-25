Brianna Williams' pretrial passed again for defense to review more evidence

Brianna Williams is charged with lying to police, tampering with evidence and child abuse related to her daughter Taylor Williams' disappearance last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brianna Williams appeared virtually from jail Tuesday morning for her pretrial hearing related to charges connected to her daughter Taylor Williams' death.

Defense attorney Joshua Beard said he received more than 400 pages of reports for supplemental discovery Monday and had not had a chance to review it all yet. He also said he had not scheduled depositions.

The last time Brianna Williams appeared virtually in court was following the release of new documents in the case. Some of those documents released in July included police reports saying investigators found a closet in Brianna Williams' Southside apartment that smelled like human decomposition.

Her pretrial was passed again to Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

Taylor Williams' remains were found in Demopolis, Ala., her mother's hometown, one week after Brianna Williams reported her missing.