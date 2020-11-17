Brianna Williams' ninth pretrial date passed again

The judge passed the pretrial to January 5. The defense said it needs more time for depositions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brianna Williams appeared virtually for her pretrial hearing Tuesday morning. Williams has sat in jail for a year, charged in connection to her 5-year-old daughter's death.

One year ago, Williams reported her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing from her home in Brentwood. Six days later, Taylor Rose's remains were found in a wooded area in Alabama in Williams' hometown.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to aggravated child abuse, two counts of child neglect, giving false information to detectives and tampering with evidence. She is not directly charged in her daughter's death.

The judge passed the pretrial Monday morning to Jan. 5. The defense said it needs more time for depositions. Defense attorney Joshua Beard said deposition hearings were held on Nov. 9, 10, 11 and there will be one on Nov. 17.

Beard said he anticipates more deposition hearings to be scheduled. He said there have been technological challenges that haven't allowed them to schedule those hearings yet, however, so they need more time.