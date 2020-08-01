Brianna Williams, the mother of late 5-year-old Taylor Williams, is expected to face a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.

Last month, Brianna Williams' arraignment date was moved from Jan 2. to Jan. 8 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

Brianna Williams was charged with three felonies: two counts of child neglect and one count of lying to law enforcement officers.

RELATED: Upgraded felony charge filed against Brianna Williams in the case of her dead 5-year-old daughter

These charges came after she reported her daughter missing on Nov. 6. An Amber Alert was issued and, days later, a multi-state wide search ensued. Authorities later discovered Taylor Williams' remains in a wooded-area near Linden and Demopolis, Alabama.

RELATED: 8 things to know about the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Williams

Brianna Williams was arrested in the midst of the search, but was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma due to an attempt to try and kill herself, authorities said. She was later transported to the Duval County Jail.

An arrest warrant released revealed that Brianna Williams, 27, allegedly gave "numerous false statements" to the police about her daughter's whereabouts that were later proven to be false.

Brianna Williams' bond is $1 million.

RELATED: Brianna Williams, mother of missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Williams, moved from hospital to jail