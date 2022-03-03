Brianna Williams, mother of dead 5-year-old, to appear in court Wednesday

Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams pleaded guilty at her twentieth pretrial hearing in March. She appeared emotionless during the hearing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a dead 5-year-old child heads back to court Wednesday

Brianna Williams, a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax, has been in jail since November 2019, charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.

Prosecutors contend that Williams tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor between the last time the girl was seen alive in April 2019 and when Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing in November of that year.

Her court appearance Wednesday is scheduled for 9 a.m. At this time, it's unclear what matters the court will be discussing.