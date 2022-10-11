Jacksonville woman who killed 5-year-old daughter begins life sentence

Brianna Williams was booked into the Florida Women's Reception Center in Ocala. Prosecutors in her case say she starved her daughter to death.

Brianna Williams, a Jacksonville mother who was found guilty in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, has begun her life sentence in Florida State Prison.

Williams was officially booked into the Florida Women's Reception Center in Ocala Monday.

She was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in September. The State Attorney's Office and the judge in the case both concluded that she must have starved Taylor to death.

Prosecutors said that Williams tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor sometime between when the girl was last seen alive in April 2019 and a 911 call where Williams reported Taylor missing on November 6, 2019.