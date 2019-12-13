Brianna Williams, the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Williams, will now face a judge for the first time in January.

On Thursday, Brianna Williams' arraignment date was moved from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

Brianna Williams was charged with three felonies: two counts of child neglect and one count of lying to law enforcement officers.

These charges came after she reported her daughter missing on Nov. 6. An Amber Alert was issued and, days later, a multi-state wide search ensued. Authorities later discovered Taylor Williams' remains in a wooded-area near Linden and Demopolis, Alabama.

Brianna Williams was arrested in the midst of the search, but was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma due to an attempt to try and kill herself, authorities said. She was later transported to the Duval County Jail.

Brianna Williams' bond is $1 million.

