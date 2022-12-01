Defense team for Brianna Williams, mother of 5-year-old Taylor Williams, says they need more time for depositions

Brianna Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of her daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brianna Williams attended another pretrial hearing Wednesday, over two years after her daughter, 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, was found dead.

Williams walked into court in chains at 9 a.m. at the Duval County courthouse. The defense team told the judge that it has several more depositions to take.

The case was passed and rescheduled for another pretrial on Feb. 3, 2022.

In November 2019, former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax reported her little girl missing from their home. In a tearful 911 call, Williams told dispatch, "I don't know where my daughter is."

Almost a week later, human remains were found in a remote wooded area near Demopolis, Alabama, which is Williams' hometown.

They were later identified as Taylor's.

An arrest warrant for Williams was executed, detailing alleged child neglect and "numerous false statements" to police during the search for Taylor.

Williams was taken to the hospital instead of jail after what appeared to be an attempted overdose.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Williams was released from the hospital and booked into the Duval County Jail in the pretrial detention facility.