Two teens shot outside Jacksonville hotel, expected to recover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenagers are in the hospital Thursday morning after being shot outside a Jacksonville hotel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the incident happened outside the Hospitality Inn on 103rd street around 3:40 a.m. Police say that the teens live at the hotel and that they were outside when a car pulled up and shot at them.

They both have non-life-threatening injuries according to JSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.