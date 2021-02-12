Search underway for former-Jacksonville residents, parents of 15-year-old suspect in Michigan school shooting

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. They both reportedly lived in Jacksonville for several years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manhunt is underway for the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School.

This comes after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the couple.

Addresses include residences on San Pablo Road and Jacksonville Beach.

James Crumbley was also charged with a D.U.I in 2005 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to police records.

Authorities have said their son, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Seven students and a teacher were shot before Crumbley surrendered to sheriff’s deputies.

Three of the students died Tuesday. The fourth died Wednesday at a hospital.

The semi-automatic gun used in the shooting was purchased legally by Crumbley’s father last week, according to investigators.

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday. The gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual.”