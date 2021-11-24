Man in life-threatening condition after Arlington shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in life-threatening condition after a domestic related shooting in the Arlington area Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say they responded to the 7900 block of India Avenue around 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s shot in the leg with life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police say, and there is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.
