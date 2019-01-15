The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently searching a landfill in NW Jacksonville.

The search is on-going at a Baldwin landfill located at 1700 Otis Road. First Coast News has confirmed that there are multiple agencies assisting on scene.

We have reached out to the operator of the landfill for comment and have not heard back yet.

It's unclear at this time what law enforcement is searching for exactly. According to JSO they are following up on a lead.

"Following up an investigative lead in an active case," they say. "Today is the first day we have been out there. As soon as more information is available, we will push it out."

Nassau County Sheriff's office says this search is not related to the Jennifer Sybert case.

There is no indication that the search is related to missing teen, Iyana Sawyer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Iyana Sawyer was last seen leaving Terry Parker High School Dec.19.

Stay with First Coast News at this story develops. We have a reporter on the way to the scene.