Breaking: One dead in separate shootings Tuesday morning

First Coast News has a crew on the way to both scenes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is dead following a violent Tuesday morning in Jacksonville involving two shootings.

The first incident took place in the 1900 block of W 26th Street in Moncrief sometime before 6:30 a.m. JSO says a man was shot and killed. Police do not have any suspect information and no one is in custody.

Police say people in the area heard the shooting and some yelling. JSO says part of W 26th St will be blocked off for a few hours as they investigate.

The second incident reportedly took place in the 5844 block of Justina Court in Arlington around 7 a.m.

When JSO arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other party, an adult male, fled the scene prior to JSO's arrival.

Police say the incident appears to be the result of a dispute between two parties that know each other. At some point, a firearm was pulled and the female was shot and potentially the male as well. At this time, police are not releasing identifying information for either party.