Breaking: Ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown to be retried in federal corruption case

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that they will retry the criminal case against the 74-year-old former lawmaker.

Attorney Curtis Falgatter appeared at the defense table as well, and says he is in discussions with Brown about whether to serve as her attorney. He indicated that her ability to pay him would figure into that decision.

Because Brown’s conviction was reversed, she is asking that some $42,000 she has paid in forfeiture be returned. She says she needs to pay for her defense attorney. She said she's spent over a half-million dollars on her defense.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan agreed to continue the trail until the February trial term, though no specific date has been set. He also said he would consider whether to refund the money.

Brown was convicted in 2017 on 18 counts stemming from what prosecutors said was a sham charity that she used as a personal slush fund. That conviction was reversed in May by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the trial judge improperly removed a juror who said he was being guided by “The Holy Ghost” during deliberations.

Brown was sentenced to five years in prison. She served a little over two before being released in April 2020 due to her age, COVID and unnamed health concerns.

Brown was represented Monday by Bill Kent, who handled her appeal, but he will not represent her going forward.

A former prosecutor who spoke off the record said the cost of retrying the case would be in the $400-500,000 range, mostly for salaries of prosecutors, agents and court-appointed defense lawyers. But the former prosecutor said cost likely was not a consideration in deciding whether to retry the case. Time could be a factor, however. Tysen Duva, the lead prosecutor on the Brown case, is also overseeing the JEA criminal investigation, which is currently before a federal grand jury.