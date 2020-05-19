Breaking down the timeline of Ahmaud Arbery shooting on Feb. 23

Videos, 911 calls and a police report describe the sequence of events when Ahmaud Arbery was killed.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — We are piecing together the final moments before a Brunswick man was shot and killed, but there are holes in the timeline.

Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23.

More than two months went by before suspected killers Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael were arrested.

Since his death, Videos and 911 calls released show the confrontation that ended Arbery’s life.

The New York Times wrote Sunday that Arbery was chased for four minutes before he was killed.

On Your Side is breaking down the timeline.

Several angles show what happened in Satilla Shores, the neighborhood where 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed. It all starts moments after video shows Arbery walking into a home under construction.

Accused shooter Travis McMichael and his father Greg told police they thought he was burglarizing the house.

Surveillance video from across the street shows a neighbor calling 911. Police records show the first call came in at 1:08 pm.

Video shows Arbery inside the home for a few minutes. The homeowner says nothing was stolen from the property.

Seconds later, Arbery is seen leaving the home. Around 1:10, video shows the McMichael’s truck following Arbery.

The police report states that Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael followed Arbery down Burford Drive and attempted to cut Arbery off.

The report says Arbery turned around and ran back in the other direction.

William “Roddy” Bryan, who lives on Burford Drive, tried to block him in and was unsuccessful, the report says.

It’s unclear what happened between this point and when Bryan started recording the video showing Arbery’s death.

In the video, you can see Arbery running down Holmes Road.

Around 1:15 pm, a second 911 call came from Travis McMichael’s cell phone.

On video, you see some of the gunshots that killed Arbery.

You can also hear them on the recordings of the 911 call.

The second 911 call came seven minutes after the first one, where a neighbor spotted Arbery inside the construction site.

Details on what happened between those two calls are still unclear, as the two men remain in jail for Arbery’s death.