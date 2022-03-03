BREAKING: Brianna Williams pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Williams

Brianna Williams was previously charged with "torturing, maliciously punishing or caging" her daughter, Taylor Rose, who she reported missing in November 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother charged with aggravated child abuse following the death of her 5-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Brianna Williams changed her not guilty plea at a previously scheduled pretrial hearing Thursday.

Williams had been charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence. The child abuse charge alleged that she “tortured, maliciously punished or caged” Taylor Rose Williams, between April 2019, when the girl was last seen alive, and Nov. 6, 2019, when Williams called police to report her missing.

BREAKING: Brianna Williams pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of 5 y.o. daughter, Taylor Rose Williams. Taylor's remains were found dead in a wooded area of Williams' hometown in Alabama nearly two and a half years ago @FCN2go — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) March 3, 2022

The child’s remains were discovered outside Williams’ Alabama hometown six days after she was reported missing. Her badly decomposed body appeared to have been stuffed in a garbage bag and buried in a shallow hole.

Case records show Williams drove round-trip from Jacksonville to the three times in the three days before she reported the child missing. Nobody saw the child alive after May 2019.

The child’s cause of death could not be determined, due to the advanced decomposition of her remains, and Williams was never charged with murder. It was not clear why she agreed to plead to the more severe charge of second degree murder Thursday.

Investigators believe Williams kept her daughter in a closet when she was not at home. Police reports show investigators discovered a closet in Williams’ Southside apartment reeking of bodily waste and human decomposition, as well as bloodstains on the carpet and walls that tested positive for Taylor’s DNA. They also found soup cans with holes punched in the lids that investigators believe may have been the child's only food source when she was confined.

Friends and family members told police that Williams complained about her daughter hiding food, and said she was punished with a “time out” when that happened. When police asked a former coworker at Norfolk Naval Base what she thought had happened to the girl, she answered, “Starved her, locked her in the room. Not feeding her. Starved her to death.”

A neighbor told police he once found the girl wandering in their Southside apartment complex in April 2019. When the neighbor walked the girl back to her apartment, he said it was "cluttered with trash bags and boxes stacked on top of each other," according to a warrant.

Williams was a Naval petty officer first class at the Tactical Operations Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. She stopped cooperating with police shortly after reporting her daughter missing. After she was arrested on base the day her daughter’s remains were found, she attempted suicide by ingesting laundry detergent.