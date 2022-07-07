x
Brawl on Carnival cruise ship based in Jacksonville injures multiple people

The is video below is from aboard the Carnival Elation as it was approaching Jacksonville. It shows at least eight people involved in the altercation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship based out of Jacksonville.

The incident happened late Wednesday night, toward the end of a five-day trip.

In the video, you can see a woman attempting to intervene, but is knocked to the ground. A woman from Atlanta tells First Coast News both of her grandparents were injured.

The bystanders suffered a concussion and swollen hand.

Security officers eventually break up the fight.

First Coast News has reached out to carnival to learn more, but have not yet heard back.

