Bradford County man arrested after alleged assault of delivery driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County man was arrested on Wednesday night in connection to the aggravated assault of a delivery driver, according to officials.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault on a delivery driver in the Melrose area, around 9:55 p.m.. Deputies identified 31-year-old Ryan Newell, who then retreated into a home and refused to respond to law enforcement.

Deputies discovered that Newell had an active warrant out of Alachua County for a probation violation. Officials formed a perimeter around the home and negotiated with him using a PA system, leading to Newell releasing three occupants who were being held prisoner, officials said. SWAT then took over the scene.

The SWAT team was able to get Newell out of the residence before he was detained and evaluated by by Braford County Fire Rescue. He was then taken to jail.

Newell faces charges for kidnapping or false imprisonment, resisting an officer, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and violation of probation.