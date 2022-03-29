x
Crime

Bradford County SWAT team detains several people on drug warrants

The Drug Unit and SWAT team were serving active warrants for the illegal sale of meth and prescription drugs in the area of CR 229A, a BCSO Facebook post says.
Credit: Bradford County Sheriff's Office
The Bradford County Sheriff's Office SWAT team serves drug warrants at home on CR 229A.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a drug investigation Tuesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The Drug Unit and SWAT team were serving active warrants for the illegal sale of meth and prescription drugs in the area of CR 229A, the post says. Several people living in the home, as well as a newborn child, were located and are being detained, according to the post.

As of 10:39 a.m., the area was still an active crime scene, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said they will update the community and the neighbors of the "illegal drug house" shortly.

