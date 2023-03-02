Officials: Bradford County deputy arrested for sexual battery

After an arrest warrant was issued for 'sexual battery on victim 18 or older with special circumstances', Dalton Sumner surrendered himself.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and faces charges for sexual battery, according to BCSO.

On Sept. 26, BCSO received information about a deputy potentially committing a sexual battery while he was off duty, launching an investigation. Deputies interviewed the victim and other witnesses before speaking with Deputy Dalton Sumner with his attorney. Officials said they were able to confirm the victim's account.