LAWTEY, Fla. — A grand jury says Bradford County deputies were justified in the deadly shooting of a mentally ill man in Lawtey.

The incident happened in October after two deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Northwest 216th Street and approached Anthony Hodges, 39, who was described as having possible mental health issues.

Investigators say Hodges was armed with a semi-automatic rifle when he began firing at the deputies.

Newly released dashcam footage showed the dramatic moments when deputies returned fire, killing Hodges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident.

RELATED: Man with apparent 'mental issues' shot, killed by deputies in Lawtey