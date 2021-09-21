Bradford County School employee arrested for sending sexually explicit texts to student, deputies say

Lainie Kay Rodgers was reportedly cooperative with the detectives and admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to the victim’s phone.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradford School District employee and coach has been charged with sending sexual text messages to a student, according to a press release from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lainie Kay Rodgers, 24, was charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device, and authority figure soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

She's listed as the Head Volleyball Coach on the Bradford County High School website.

On Sept. 16, deputies say they received information from a student at Bradford High School regarding inappropriate text messages she had observed on her friend’s phone.

The texts were being sent from a Bradford School District coach to a high school student and contained sexually explicit language, deputies say.

Detectives say they first interviewed the victim while her parents were present. She denied any inappropriate behavior occurred between her and the suspect, stating they were just friends.

Detectives then proceeded to Rodgers residence to interview her. Rodgers was reportedly cooperative with the detectives and admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to the victim’s phone.

Upon a secondary interview with the victim, in the presence of her mother, deputies she admitted to having a more involved relationship with the suspect than she had previously stated.

Detectives presented their case to the State Attorney’s Office and a warrant was signed by Judge J. Williams, who issued a $75,000.00 bond.

Rodgers turned herself in at the Bradford County Jail Monday Sept. 20 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and posted bond. She is currently out of jail pending her first court appearance which is to be determined.