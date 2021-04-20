Bradford County animal shelter worker arrested, accused of trying to smuggle meth into jail

Abby Davis, a Bradford County civilian employee, is accused of trying to smuggle meth and tobacco into the county jail, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradford County Animal Shelter worker is facing charges stemming from an investigation into illegal drugs and contraband being smuggled into the Bradford County Jail.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office arrested Abby Davis after investigators intercepted methamphetamine and contraband such as tobacco from being taken into the jail, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Davis, a civilian employee, was charged with official misconduct by a public employee, conspiring to facilitate an illegal narcotics transaction, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of methamphetamine.

When deputies arrested her, Davis had tobacco products hidden in a concealable package commonly used to sneak such an item into a detention facility, the Facebook post says. She also had other illegal narcotics in her personal items, according to the post.