Bradford Co. inmate dies after 'swallowing some meth,' deputies say

James J. Duncan, 35, was taken off life support shortly after he arrived at the hospital. He died Monday morning, deputies say.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died Monday morning from a potential meth overdose, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say inmate James J. Duncan, 35, died unexpectedly after he told deputies he "swallowed some meth" following his arrest and first court appearance Thursday, July 23.

Duncan was arrested early that morning after getting into a car and foot chase with the Starke Police Department, deputies say. He was then transported to the hospital because of a cut on his leg.

The sheriff's office said at no point during his hospital visit -- or during his first court appearance Thursday morning -- did he appear to experience any medical issues. It was around 4 p.m. that day when Duncan first told Bradford County Jail personnel that he "swallowed some meth."

Duncan was transported to UF Health Shands hospital where he was put on life support. His family decided to take him off life support, deputies say.

He later died Monday morning, they said.