Police: Two boys arrested in Bunnell, charged with felony for pointing a BB gun

Police thought at first that the boys had a real gun, but after discovering it was BB gun, they will still be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested two boys and charged them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they threatened a boy on a bike with a BB gun, FCSO said.

Police at first thought the weapon was a real gun, a press release said.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old drove up beside the victim while he was riding his bike on Avocado Boulevard in Bunnell and waved a gun at him. According to the press release, the 15-year-old boy yelled: "You must have a death wish."

The victim biked away, but the boys followed him in their truck. FSCO said that the boy "feared for his life" at this point and hid from the boys.

They then turned the truck around, the 17-year-old grabbing the gun and waving it at the victim.

It appears the boys were fighting over a girl. At this point, the press release says the 17-year-old yelled, "If you ever touch her again, I swear I'll shoot you," before driving off.

The boys were arrested without incident at a residence in Bunnell.

Police then discovered that the firearm was a "black replica handgun that shoots BBs," a press release said.

Officers said that when arrested, the boys were laughing and joking; the 15-year-old was also joking about escaping from the police.