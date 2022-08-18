Medspa looking for 'Botox bandit' who got away with $2500 worth of injections in Jacksonville Beach

The facility says the woman ran up a $2500 tab and when it declined, she and her boyfriend went to the car to get another and drove away.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — What is the true cost of beauty? For one woman in Jacksonville Beach, the price was apparently a little too steep.

A Jacksonville Beach medical spa is warning others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers.

Melinda Keener, owner of Jax Beach BODY MD Aesthetic Wellness, posted on Facebook that a woman going by Monica Daroui or Deore came in for a little self pampering and gave a bad credit card.

Keener says that the woman ran up a $2500 tab and when it declined, she and her boyfriend went to the car to get another and drove away in a silver Mercedes sedan

The woman is described by staff as being around 5-feet and 2-inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and "fried hair."

She was wearing black leggings and black tank top, Keener says. She also has acne scarring on both cheeks.

Keener says the woman stated she was “Persian” and had a bit of an accent.

"If anyone knows her or sees her in Jacksonville, please call the Jacksonville Beach Police Dept.," posted Keener.

First Coast News has reached out to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for the police report, and to inquire if any other instances of theft have been reported involving the same woman.

