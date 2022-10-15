A Good Samaritan called police when he found a strange package. Inside was 11 pounds of cocaine, border patrol says

The street value of that much cocaine is $150,000.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A suspicious package that washed ashore in Daytona Beach this week had nearly 11 pounds of cocaine inside, said Walter N. Slosar, the chief patrol agent with the Miami Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

A Good Samaritan first spotted the package and called local authorities, Slosar said, and then Border Patrol came and seized the drugs.

The street value of that amount of cocaine is more than $150,000, Slosar said.