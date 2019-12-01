ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Bond has been set to $150,000 for a St. Johns County deputy charged with molestation, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office website.

Jeffrey Lewis Cook, 51, was arrested Friday and subsequently terminated from the agency after a woman came forward saying he had molested her for six years while she was still a minor.

Cook had been on the force for 17 years before his arrest.

In November, First Coast News interviewed Cook and his colleague after he was named a hero for helping find an elderly man with dementia. The man had wandered off and he was found in the marsh outside of Flagler Hospital, covered in mud.

Regarding Cook's arrest, Sheriff Shoar said in a statement, "I am both angry and saddened by these events, and while this incident involves one individual, it is not reflective of our agency or this honorable profession.”

Cook is charged with one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

At this time, detectives said are no indications of any other victims, but anyone with information is asked to anyone has anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant George Harrigan at (904) 209-2443. Cook’s first appearance in court is Saturday morning.