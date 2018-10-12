A judge set a bond of $100,000 Monday for the woman accused of a DUI crash that killed a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee and seriously injured a JSO officer over the weekend.

UPDATE: Johnston released after bonding out of jail

Forty-six-year-old Kim Johnston made her first appearance at 8:30 a.m. She was charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries and was set a bond of $50,000 for each count, totaling $100,000.

She reportedly drove drunk and crashed into the vehicle that carried 43-year-old Cathy Adams, her husband, 50-year-old William Adams, and their two teens on Sunday at 1:15 a.m. at Interstate 95 and State Road 16. The Adams' vehicle rolled over. Cathy Adams was ejected and William Adams was trapped, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says Cathy Adams wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The whole family was transported to the hospital. Cathy Adams was put on life support but later died Sunday night. William Adams suffered a serious neck injury and is in critical condition. Their teens suffered minor injuries, family said.

Cathy Adams was a court bailiff and William Adams is a motorman.

Photo courtesy of Facebook showing JSO bailiff Cathy Adams wither her husband, JSO Officer William Adams.

Photo taken from Facebook

In addition to bond, the judge said Johnston can't drive without a valid driver's license. She also has to surrender her passport.