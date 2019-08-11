The Glynn County Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man who is the suspect in a kidnapping case.

Police said Javier Sanchez Mendoza has an active warrant out for his arrest in reference to a kidnapping under the Family Violence Act.

Mendoza is 5-feet-6 inches and weighs 250 pounds. Further information on the case is not being released at this time because there is an active investigation going on.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact Glynn County Investigators at 912-554-7802.