Video: Bodycam video released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville

Police say Darian Q. Bryant, 26, died March 1 near a Westside apartment complex during a struggle with police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **Warning: This video contains explicit language. All edits to the video were done by JSO.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting back in March that left an alleged robbery suspect dead.

The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. at Westwood Apartments in the 1100 block of Lane Avenue South.

In the video, officers appear to approach an apartment complex where they find a woman. The woman says she saw a man with a black backpack ran into an apartment on the downstairs floor.

As officers approach, a man is seen coming out of an apartment complex with his hands up and walks to the corner of the unit before running across the parking lot.

The video shows the man jump a fence and an officer follows him into a wooded area. A shot is heard in the video. The officer then fires his weapon multiple times.

According to JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters, officers responded to a robbery call outside a business in the 5800 block of Normandy Boulevard at about 6:44 p.m. When officers arrived three minutes later, the victim pointed them in the direction that the suspect, identified as Bryant, ran.

Officers briefly spoke to the robbery victim then spotted Bryant, following him to Westwood Apartments, Waters said.

According to Waters, police lost track of Bryant, who they believe went into an apartment, and began a search that lasted about 45 minutes. A witness later told police Bryant did go into an apartment, and officers set up outside calling for him to come out.

Waters said Bryant later came out after repeated orders with his hands up. When police approached him, Waters said Bryant began to pace back and forth, refusing JSO's order to come to the officers.

According to Waters, as police approached Bryant, he ran again on foot. JSO followed him both on foot and in a vehicle.

"He ran toward a fence. When he tried to jump the fence, as one of the patrol officers tried to cut him off with the vehicle, he fell back down onto the car, then jumped over the fence," Waters said.

According to Waters, officers followed Bryant over the fence, prompting a struggle between at least two JSO officers and Bryant. He fired one shot during the struggle and police returned fire, striking Bryant, Waters said.