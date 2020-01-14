A man has been charged with multiple felonies after Flagler County deputies say he stole a vehicle and led them on a car chase that ended on foot.

Eliott Watkins, 27, was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence among other charges.

Around 11:50 a.m., the Flagler Sheriff's Office received a tip of a stolen tan 2008 Ford Super Duty pickup truck from North Carolina.

While searching the area, deputies say they located the vehicle driving northbound on Old Kings Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Watkins, fled the area.

Deputies followed Watkins’ vehicle northbound on Old Kings Road where they say he was exceeding over 70 mph. From there, Watkins drove into oncoming traffic, onto sidewalks and crossing all lanes of traffic driving recklessly, according to FCSO.

Watkins continued driving down the utility access road until he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and then fled on foot, deputies say.

Watkins finally surrendered, at gunpoint, on Elder Drive. Deputies say Watkins was drenched with freshwater and had mud dripping from his clothing and shoes.

When questioned by deputies, deputies say Watkins originally gave a false name.

Further investigation revealed that Watkins’ driver’s license was not valid and when he was asked how he obtained possession of the stolen vehicle, Watkins stated that he had received the vehicle from a “friend” in exchange for “dope.”

He's being held on a $27,500 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office