Bodycam Video: Flagler man charged after allegedly pointing gun at estranged wife, running from deputies

Andre Harvey confronted his estranged wife and pointed a gun at her chest, deputies say. A short struggle resulted in Harvey fleeing the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man behind bars after attempting to burglarize a home his estranged wife was inside of and pointing a gun at her, according to Flagler County deputies.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says Andre Darrell Harvey was charged with nine felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. He's being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $45,500 bond.

Deputies say they took part in a manhunt for the 44-year-old Palm Coast man in the W-Section of Palm Coast shortly after 2 a.m., Monday morning.

They say the search began after Harvey broke through a bedroom window of a Wellesley Lane home shortly after 1 a.m.

FCSO says in the backyard of the home, Harvey confronted his estranged wife and pointed a gun at her chest. A short struggle resulted in Harvey fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan, deputies say.

Deputies spotted the car and pursued it onto Whetstone Drive where Harvey parked near a residence and fled on foot, throwing an unknown object into an open garage. A later search of the garage would result in the recovery of a handgun reported stolen in Miami, deputies say.

FCSO says a further search near Harvey’s vehicle resulted in the recovery of a plastic baggy containing 11 grams of fentanyl on the ground, near his abandoned car.