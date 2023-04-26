Bodycam video shows police shooting man attempting to stab K-9

**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO** Newly-released bodyworn camera footage shows a man shot dead by police after attempting to stab a K-9.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New bodyworn camera footage, edited down before it was released, shows the moments before Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers shot a man who was threatening a K-9 with a knife.

Matvey Klimenko, 38, was shot dead near Patton Park on April 12, after he ran from officers attempting to arrest him for holding his girlfriend hostage.

Klimenko had a history of domestic violence, with several different women filing restraining orders against him -- including his own mother and sister.

Police say he had harassed and stalked his ex-girlfriend, threatened to kill her and held her at both gun and knife point. The day that he was killed, he had broken into her home and threatened to kill her.

The video shows SWAT officers lingering by their vehicles, conversing. When they catch sight of Klimenko, they fire less-lethal rounds. He continues to run around, coming into view again. Officers notice that he has a knife, and then let police K-9 Zeke loose on him.

The K-9 officer appears to see Klimenko raise the knife, and starts to yell, "Don't let him stab him, don't let him stab him!"

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has edited the video to slow down at this time, highlighting Klimenko's arm raised with the knife in hand.

Officers shoot Klimenko multiple times, killing him.