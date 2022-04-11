Watch: Bodycam footage of police pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside involving multiple crashes

Police say one of the marked JSO units crashed into a fence. A second one struck a black SUV, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained bodycam footage of the pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside last month that led to multiple crashes involving police cruisers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that two marked patrol cars crashed into each other during a pursuit, which consequently led to one of the police vehicles hitting a citizen's vehicle head-on.

The bodycam footage shows a JSO K-9 officer trying to apprehend the suspect while approaching at a high rate of speed before striking a vehicle and then seemingly traveling across the median.

The bodycam footage shows the officer later pulling a civilian from her car who appears to be injured. The woman claims she broke her foot during the crash.

On Oct. 14, around 2 p.m., JSO says detectives with the gang unit were patrolling in the Paxon area when they observed a white Ford F-150 occupied by two men wearing full face masks.

JSO says this, in conjunction with the driving patterns of the truck, drew the attention of the detectives who ran the tag and discovered the truck was reported stolen.

Police say efforts were made to stop the truck and prevent it from leaving the area however those efforts were unsuccessful and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit traveled South on Interstate 95 to Interstate 10 and South on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.

In the course of the pursuit, police say two JSO marked patrol vehicles struck each other, causing them to cross the median.

Police say one of the marked units crashed into a fence. The second struck a black SUV, police say.

The SUV was being driven by a citizen and was hit head-on.

JSO says that citizen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither officer was injured.

The suspect continued south on Roosevelt Boulevard before crashing into a pole, police say.