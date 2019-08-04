COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a male body found in a wooded area near the Suwannee and Columbia County line.

Deputies say a citizen discovered the body while on a walk near Fort White, then called the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office who notified the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Police found the body wrapped in a tarp and tied with a bungee cord.

The body was later identified as 29-year-old Steven McGee, who is known to frequent areas of Suwanee and Columbia counties.

