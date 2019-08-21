A man told First Coast News that a body found Tuesday on the side of a road in Northwest Jacksonville is that of his 21-year-old nephew.

The man said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to him that his nephew, Shawnell Span-Mahone, was found dead in the 8000 block of Garden Street.

At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, JSO said a body was found in the area at around 1 p.m. by someone driving in the area.

Foul play is suspected but police have not disclosed why nor have they given any details on the man's injuries.

JSO has not disclosed how long the victim was there before he was found.