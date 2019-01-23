The St. John's County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they have located a body in the water behind the Westminster Woods retirement home in the Julington Creek area on Wednesday.

SJSO says that a male body was found in the early morning hours on the St. Johns County side of the creek near San Jose Boulevard. Deputies say that they will be working out of the Julington Creek Marina on the Duval County side.

Deputies have been looking for a missing 47-year-old man for several weeks in the same area.

RELATED: PLEASE SHARE! Man reported missing out of St. Johns County

According to SJSO, they could not confirm whether or not this was the same person.

Deputies are still working to determine the identity of the body.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.