Loved ones identify body found in Northwest Jacksonville backyard as mother LaDonna Williams

The body found in Allendale on Wednesday, April 20 has been identified by family as mother LaDonna Williams.

Williams' loved ones described her as "an independent, strong, motivated women and mother," in a GoFundMe campaign posted by LaDaisha Williams. She was a grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and "friend to many".

"She was loved by everyone she met and kept faith in her heart," the GoFundMe description continues.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office discovered a human body at 900 W. 9th Street, near the corner of W. Ninth and St. Clair.

While the cause of death was initially reported as "undetermined", JSO has since listed the death as a homicide. The body was found in a fenced-in backyard, police said. The homeowner was cleaning when they discovered Williams' remains. The home was vacant at the time of the discovery.

The body was partially covered but official said that could have been the result of fallen foliage.

If you would like to donate to her loved ones to help put Williams to rest, click here.