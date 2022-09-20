Human remains found in Columbia County, police say

Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on SE County Line Road. The scene is still active and the investigation is continuing today.

The person's identity and cause of death has not been determined yet, according to CCSO.